Smiths Detection launches automatic object recognition software

Threat detection and security screening technology provider Smiths Detection has launched an automated detection algorithm, named iCMore Prohibited Items.

The solution uses artificial intelligence-based algorithms to automatically detect items determined to be a security risk at airport checkpoints, such as firearms, knives, scissors, axes, grenades, blasting caps, ammunition and blunt objects. With certification, such algorithms could lead to a more automated screening process that would enable alarm-only viewing of x-ray images at airport passenger checkpoints. Alarm-only viewing has been used in airport hold baggage screening for years, reducing the number of images needing to be viewed by an operator and helping to speed up screening time.

The manual review process by an operator can be further improved by using remote screening or centralized image processing (CIP), which uses a single location for the screening and analyzing of x-ray images from multiple systems in different locations. In light of the staff shortages and increasing passenger numbers that airports are facing, Smiths Detection expects this solution to enable increased operational efficiency, throughput and security while reducing operational expenditure and facilitating resource planning.

When used at non-regulated people checkpoints, the additional detection capabilities of iCMore Prohibited Items support image analysts by automatically highlighting threats for further analysis. iCMore’s interface has been designed to be intuitive to reduce the amount of staff training required and increase the speed of results.

iCMore Prohibited Items will initially be available for use with Smiths Detection’s computer tomography (CT) passenger checkpoint scanner the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX. The algorithm will then launch across additional dual-view and multi-view checkpoint systems over the coming months, for regulated and unregulated markets. The software has been targeted to achieve the European Civil Aviation Conference’s (ECAC) new Automated Prohibited Items Detection Systems (APIDS) certification.

Cymoril Métivier, global director of Smiths Detection’s digital market, said, “iCMore Prohibited Items is the latest in our suite of advanced detection algorithms designed to help our customers achieve their security and operational goals. With the well-documented staffing pressures and increasing passenger numbers at airports, iCMore Prohibited Items will be a key enabler for increased operational efficiency and throughput while also reducing operational expenditure and facilitating resource planning.”

