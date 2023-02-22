Toronto Pearson Airport to implement Liberty Defense security portal

Following a trial period, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has agreed to acquire Liberty Defense’s HEXWAVE walkthrough weapons and threat detection technology for use at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada.

HEXWAVE uses millimeter-wave, advanced 3D imaging and AI to detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other prohibited items – without travelers having to divest common items. The system is designed to enable rapid, automated screening using a high throughput, contactless, walkthrough portal.

Dwayne MacIntosh, director of corporate safety and security at GTAA, said, “As the first airport in the world to test HEXWAVE, we see the potential benefits of utilizing this innovative solution as part of our broader airport security program following further testing and evaluation. We were impressed with the HEXWAVE’s seamless screening during beta testing and look forward to working with Liberty Defense on the enhanced detection the HEXWAVE would bring to the airport.”

Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense, added, “As airports continue to look at innovative ways to enhance security, technology like HEXWAVE provides a flexible solution that can be quickly deployed and moved to areas inside and outside the airport. We are thrilled that the GTAA will be continuing to work with Liberty Defense to bring the HEXWAVE to the Toronto Pearson airport.”

To see a video of Toronto Pearson Airport beta testing the walkthrough security portal, click here.