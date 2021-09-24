Smiths Detection launches enhanced cargo screening security scanner  

Security technology manufacturer Smiths Detection has announced a series of updates within the Hi-Scan product range.

The first update is the high speed Hi-Scan 100100V-2is, launched for fast, reliable, cost-effective air cargo screening. The security scanner has a 0.5 m/s belt speed designed for accelerated screening to meet the demands of fast-turnaround, high-volume air cargo.

The new model enables increased and more efficient throughput for express forwarders, mail screening and e-commerce and can also be used at mass transit checkpoints. It offers dual-view screening for shorter inspection times, with a 200kg conveyor load to support break bulk cargo screening and a 1,010 x 1,010mm tunnel for easily handling out of gauge baggage. For these reasons, it is expected to be added to the ‘Qualified’ section of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL).

The technology is ECAC compliant, compatible with centralized screening applications and can also be integrated into material handling systems. Its security capabilities can be further enhanced by iCmore, the automated threat/target identification software for lithium batteries and weapons.

Secondly, Smiths Detection also is rolling out its iCmore Weapons enhancements for the Hi-Scan 7555aTiX and the Hi-Scan 100100V-2is and T-2is. iCmore Weapons is part of the iCmore range of smart and adaptable object recognition algorithms. The range offers automatic detection of an ever-expanding list of dangerous, prohibited, and contraband goods. Detecting handguns, gun parts, ammunition, as well as flick and fixed-blade knives, iCmore Weapons was developed for aviation and urban security checkpoints. Enhancing these Hi-Scan systems with iCmore Weapons enables greater efficiency, safety and security while efficiently supporting image analysts.

Richard Thompson, global director, aviation, Smiths Detection, said, “The security screening process cannot be foregone, so implementing automated detection solutions is invaluable for enhancing the smooth flow of people and goods and more effectively tackling threats. We are delighted to be rolling out automatic weapons detection across three Hi-Scan systems alongside our new high-speed Hi-Scan 100100V-2is, which addresses the cargo sector’s need for speed and efficiency.”