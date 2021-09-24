Passenger Terminal Today
Parking

ParkVia seals deal to provide parking services for Southampton Airport

Parking comparison site ParkVia has secured a new deal with airport operator AGS Airports for Southampton Airport. The airport’s parking products will now be advertised on the ParkVia website and through its network sites, including British Airways.

The airport is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years thanks to its partnership status in the £2bn (US$2.7bn) Solent Freeport project. Southampton joins Aberdeen and Glasgow as the third AGS airport to partner with ParkVia.

John McConnell, group head of property, surface access and digital, AGS Airports, said, “Southampton Airport looks forward to working with a dynamic and strong partner in ParkVia to help grow our businesses together.”

Ilaria Vacca, head of strategic accounts, ParkVia, said, “Southampton Airport is one of the most exciting airports in the UK to work with right now. I am very excited to demonstrate, for a third time, that our combination of loyal users on parkvia.com and integrations with other travel partners, can drive incremental bookings to an AGS Airports partner.”

