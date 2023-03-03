Smiths Detection to integrate sensors from Grasp Innovations

Security firm Smiths Detection is to integrate sensor technology from security solution provider Grasp Innovations into its security checkpoints.

Grasp Innovations uses sensors to provide data on passenger flows to enable better resource allocation and, when used alongside Smiths Detection’s security screening equipment, improve passenger experience and operational efficiency. Smiths Detection and Grasp Innovations will leverage the capabilities of both companies to integrate Grasp’s solution into Smiths Detection’s end-to-end security checkpoint solutions. The two companies will jointly pursue opportunities within the industry and interact with existing customers to prove the potential added value of this partnership. The collaboration is part of Smiths Detection’s Ada Initiative, which seeks to enable hardware, software and algorithms from different product suppliers to be plugged together using open architecture.

Cymoril Métivier, global director digital of Smiths Detection, said, “Smiths Detection is committed to helping our customers achieve their security and operational goals; through our collaboration with GRASP we’ll be able to provide our customers with invaluable data to improve safety and operational efficiency to the benefit of operators and passengers alike.”

Robert Schuur, CEO of Grasp Innovations, said, “We are thrilled to announce this collaboration. Smiths Detection is one of the greats in our industry in terms of technology, install base and experienced leadership. As we’re focused on successfully scaling our business, this initiative comes at the right time for us, to provide Smiths Detection with a unique and powerful solution.”

