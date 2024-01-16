TechFlow signs seven-year maintenance and support contract with TSA

TechFlow has signed a seven-year contract with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) valued at over US$2.1bn. The agreement allows TechFlow to manage the maintenance and advanced performance-based logistics (PBL) for more than 1,800 explosives detection systems (EDS) at over 300 airports and government-designated facilities throughout the United States and its territories.

Under the terms of the contract, TechFlow will deliver comprehensive support for critical security equipment in airports and installations where the TSA operates. The agreement encompasses routine maintenance, repairs and ongoing support for operational readiness. In collaboration with the TSA, TechFlow will execute and manage a robust program to ensure the functionality and dependability of government-certified EDS and their associated technologies.

The contract builds on the joint efforts of TSA and TechFlow in EDS logistics and maintenance, which began in 2018. To date, TechFlow has provided tool upgrades, process refinements and automation for the EDS program. With this new contract, TechFlow will help TSA integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics capabilities into EDS logistics and maintenance.

TSA screened a record 858+ million passengers in 2023, an average of 2.4 million passengers each day at airport security checkpoints across the country. The agency recently announced details of the security screening equipment it deployed at airports throughout the year.

