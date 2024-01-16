Portugal’s five biggest airports roll out biometrics

Vision-Box has partnered with ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal/Vinci Airports to launch biometrics across Portugal’s five biggest airports.

The program, aimed at transforming the travel experience, has been launched in Lisbon and Porto airports and will be available during the second half of 2024 in Faro, Funchal and Ponta Delgada. The initial phase of the program is being enabled on TAP Air Portugal flights within the Schengen space. In a subsequent phase, additional airlines and a broader array of destinations, encompassing extra-European flights, will be incorporated.

These biometrics have been funded by the European Union through the NextGenerationEU program and by the Portuguese Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) through the Accelerate and Transform Tourism Agenda.

The biometric experience is orchestrated by Vision-Box’s Seamless Journey Platform, which integrates all stakeholders into one single journey and identity management ecosystem. The experience starts with registration. The traveler can enroll on the system at home via ANA Aeroportos’ mobile app, powered by the Vision-Box Mobile ID Software Development Kit (SDK). Alternatively, travelers can register at biometrically enabled self-service check-in kiosks at the airport via Vision-Box’s Seamless Kiosks or at check-in counters via Vision-Box’s Seamless Desk. Once registered, the traveler can pass through the airport using their face at biometrically enabled Vision-Box Security Gates. They can also use their face during the boarding process of selected flights via biometric Vision-Box Self-Boarding Gates, all powered by Vision-Box’s AI-enabled facial recognition algorithm.

According to the partners, this initiative brings numerous advantages, including efficiency, security and convenience for travelers and stakeholders. It is also expected to eliminate the need for traditional boarding passes and travel identification documents, in a privacy-by-design ecosystem. With this investment in contactless biometrics, ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal and the Portuguese government intend to streamline processes, enhancing operational efficiency and infrastructure optimization while ensuring a better customer experience at Portuguese airports and fostering an interconnected data ecosystem between trusted stakeholders.

Introducing the biometrically enabled journey ecosystem at the five biggest Portuguese airports aligns with Portugal’s strategic goals for growth in the tourism sector. In the third quarter of 2023, national airports experienced 13.1% growth, handling 20.9 million passengers compared with the same period in 2022.

Thierry Ligonnière, CEO of ANA Aeroportos, said, “We are very excited about this launch, which represents the most advanced investment in innovation at airports with tangible results for the traveler experience. Facial recognition technology will enable a faster, simpler journey where travelers gain comfort and time, ensuring complete security and confidentiality of their data and the process. We are excited about this launch and the expansion of biometrics to more airlines and airports, making the boarding process even more efficient.”

Miguel Leitmann, CEO and founder of Vision-Box, stated, “Vision-Box is proud to be further taking the lead in seamless travel experiences. As pioneers in biometric-based travel solutions, the launch of the Biometric Experience by Vinci Airports in our home country underscores our commitment to redefining the traveler journey in Europe and globally. This project represents a dedication from Vision-Box to elevate service quality, enhance the airport experience and contribute to Portugal’s tourism goals with paperless arrivals and departures. We are proud to support this program, reflecting our commitment to revolutionizing seamless travel practices globally and taking one step forward toward a more connected world.”

