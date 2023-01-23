Teesside Airport installs two C3 security machines

Teesside International Airport in the UK has installed two C3 machines to enable passengers to leave liquids and large electrical items in cabin luggage as they go through security.

The UK government called for airports to install new security technology that would ensure this, setting a deadline for June 2024. Passengers are currently required to remove tablets, laptops and liquids from their cabin baggage, with liquids limited to 100ml and in a clear plastic bag. In the future, this requirement will be lifted, and the 100ml liquid container limit will be extended to 2 liters. The existing security regulations on liquids will remain in place for the time being. The change is expected to mean greater convenience and safety for travelers, as security staff will have more detailed images of what people are carrying, removing the necessity for travelers to spend time taking items out of their bags.

Teesside Airport trialled the use of the technology in 2022 to speed up the security process. With all the changes in place, the airport is now 18 months ahead of the deadline. Teesside Airport also reported that since the new technology has been added, airport customer satisfaction scores have consistently hit above 95% on a daily basis.

Ben Houchen, Mayor of Tees Valley, said, “Having not one but two of these cutting-edge machines means the sky really is the limit in our efforts to bring more people through our terminal doors as we push our airport to profit. With our new cargo facility set to have a bumper 2023, and the Southside Business Park coming together too, this year promises to be a great one.”

Phil Forster, managing director of Teesside Airport, added, “It’s a source of great pride and satisfaction that our international airport is the first in the UK to be fully prepared for the rule changes. Our facilities have come on leaps and bounds in the past three years – and I can’t wait for what 2023 has in store.”