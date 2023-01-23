Delta to complete US$7bn infrastructure investments in New York airports

Delta expects a US$7bn infrastructure investment in its New York airport locations – including JFK and LaGuardia – to be completed in 2024.

Delta’s US$1.5bn expansion project at JFK broke ground in 2022. As of January 14, 2023, Delta has officially moved its operations out of Terminal 2 and consolidated all operations to Terminal 4. 10 new gates are now open on Concourse A, which has upgraded seating areas and restrooms, with concessions soon to follow.

The airport’s check-in and bag-drop area has been designed to improve efficiency during busy travel times and includes Delta’s digital back wall with up-to-date gate information. It also has self-service check-in kiosks and improved bag-drop locations. The Concourse B expansion, expected to be complete before the end of 2023, will feature 28 gates that can accommodate various aircraft types, an expanded security checkpoint and baggage claim area and new restrooms.

Delta Sky Club customers at JFK will be able to access a 14,000ft2 (4,267m2 ) location opening on T4’s Concourse A this summer, with planned seating for over 200 guests. A Delta Sky Club Express location is now serving customers in Concourse A in the interim, providing limited seating and beverage service along with grab-and-go options. Delta’s club in Concourse B remains open, too. JFK will also be the first airport to host a club for Delta One customers, set to open in early 2024. The debut Delta One Club will be located adjacent to the main security checkpoint in Terminal 4 and measure approximately 36,000ft2 (10,972m2 ).

At LaGuardia Airport (LGA), the first four gates of the new Terminal C in the fourth and final concourse will open in the fall of 2023. Walkways that connect the arrivals and departures hall directly to the new concourses will open in advance of summer 2024. Once complete, Terminal C will span 1,300,000ft2 (396,240m2 ) with 37 gates across four concourses. The terminal has been designed to better deliver speed and efficiency for passengers, with technologies such as hands-free bag drop, self-service check-in and facial matching screening capabilities. Additions to LGA’s Delta Sky Club include a year-round, all-weather Sky Deck with views of the runways and a second premium bar.

Chuck Imhof, vice president of New York and eastern division sales at Delta, said, “As Delta continues to bolster its leading position as the premium global carrier in New York City, we remain committed to building airports of the future that are comfortable, easy to navigate and part of an effortlessly connected journey.”