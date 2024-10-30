Thailand to implement biometric system at six airports

Airports of Thailand (AoT) is to implement biometric identification for passengers at six airports. Operational from November 1, 2024, for domestic travelers and from December 1 for international travelers, the automated facial recognition system enables transfer between baggage drop and the boarding gate without needing to show documentation.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae Fah Luang/Chiang Rai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Hat Yai International Airport will all implement the technology.

AoT has released a video on its social channels explaining how the new system will work.