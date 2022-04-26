Tokyo Airport upgrades security technology

Tokyo International Airport has ordered 12 sets of Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX carry-on baggage screening systems, iLane smart automatic tray return systems and UV-C tray disinfection systems from security company Smiths Detection.

Smiths Detection’s Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX is a computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanner producing high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker baggage assessment and low false-alarm rates. It enables electronics and liquids to remain in bags, speeding up passenger screening and reducing touchpoints. The iLane fully automated tray return system delivers high throughput and efficiency, streamlining the screening process and eliminating passenger bottlenecks. The UV-C, an ultraviolet light tray disinfection kit, which is integrated into the iLane tray return system, eliminates up to 99.9% of microorganisms, including Covid-19 variants, helping to protect passengers and staff from the tactile transmission of contagious diseases.

Smiths Detection’s products will support the ‘Jal Smart Security’ system implemented with Japan Airlines at Tokyo International Airport Domestic Terminal security checkpoints, and use cutting-edge technology to realize more advanced security inspections. The system will be introduced in April 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in August 2022.

Maeda Atsushi, airport division executive officer at Japan Airlines, said, “At Tokyo International Airport, we have redesigned the system from check-in to the boarding gate, and have strengthened human services, embracing the digitalization of our system. As part of this initiative, by introducing Smiths Detection’s security inspection system ‘Jal Smart Security’, it enables security checkpoint technology to further strengthen security inspections and shorten the inspection time, realizing safer, more secure and stress-free airport services.”