TSA accepts Hawaii-issued digital driver licenses as CAT-2 rollout continues

In partnership with the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now accepting Hawaii-issued digital driver licenses and identification cards from travelers who have added it to Apple Wallet. Hawaii is the 11th state to offer its residents the option of using a digital ID for identity verification at select airports nationwide.

Travelers with a digital ID can use it for identity verification in both the TSA PreCheck and standard screening lanes at the Makai security checkpoint in Terminal 1 at Daniel K Inouye International Airport. This is where TSA has the latest generation of credential authentication technology, referred to as CAT-2. The CAT-2 units are equipped with digital ID readers and a camera that captures a real-time photo of the traveler.

Any Hawaii resident who has a state-issued digital ID can now tap their iPhone or Apple Watch on a CAT-2 digital reader in lieu of providing a physical photo ID for identity verification. TSA encourages residents to continue to carry their physical driver license or photo ID. TSA has plans to add additional CAT-2 units at other Hawaii airports later in September.

Hawaii joins 10 other states that offer digital IDs that are accepted by TSA. They are Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Utah.