Security lanes and passenger scanners installed as part of LAX transformation project

K2 Security Screening Group just completed the installation of seven security checkpoint lanes and Rohde & Schwarz Advanced Imaging Technology units in the first phase of its project at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The lanes in the airport’s Terminal 4 will now be tested, before going live in January.

The project is part of the effort to transform LAX ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games. The second phase of K2’s work is scheduled to begin in 2027. The team will be installing and commissioning three checkpoint lanes with partner Hensel Phelps.