TSA expands digital ID acceptance to New York State

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now accepting New York-issued mobile driver licenses (mDLs) at checkpoints with digital ID readers nationwide.

Travelers who have downloaded the New York Mobile ID app to their smartphone can use that for identity verification during the screening process in lieu of handing over a physical photo ID and boarding pass to the TSA security officer at the entry to the checkpoint.

New Yorkers can use their TSA-approved Digital ID for identity verification at the checkpoint at John F Kennedy International and LaGuardia Airports, and at 26 other airports where TSA has credential authentication technology units.

These units are equipped with digital ID readers and a camera that captures a real-time photo of the traveler to match the face of the person with the face on their ID. After the TSA officer clears the person into the checkpoint, the photos are deleted.

The units are also able to verify that an individual is ticketed for air travel that day, so the traveler does not need to show a boarding pass to the TSA officer, although a boarding pass is needed to present to the airline gate agent.

The State of New York has made the New York Mobile ID available to all state residents at no additional cost. New York is now the ninth state that offers digital IDs with interoperability with TSA’s credential authentication technology. The other states offering digital IDs are Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland and Utah.

