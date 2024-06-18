Australian government invests A$155m in Cairns and Mackay airports

The Australian government’s Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) has approved a A$155m (US$103m) loan to expand and upgrade Cairns and Mackay airports.

Cairns Airport’s upgrades

The loan to North Queensland Airports will help refurbish Cairns Airport’s international terminal – its first major upgrade since the building opened over 30 years ago.

The NAIF loan will: help to provide additional capacity by expanding baggage belts in the arrivals hall; contribute to the refurbishment of the departure lounge at the airport’s international terminal. It will also deliver new airside infrastructure as part of a new aviation precinct, including additional aircraft stands and taxiways and upgrading existing taxiways for future growth.

Mackay Airport’s expansion

At Mackay Airport, funding is intended to help deliver runway, apron and taxiway surface upgrades as well as a mixed retail and commercial precinct. According to the investors, the upgrades will support the tourism, resources and agricultural industries in North Queensland by encouraging business travel and air freight transport of fresh produce and other goods.

Richard Barker, CEO of North Queensland Airports, stated, “The extensive infrastructure upgrades that will be assisted by this loan will set our airports up for ongoing success as our communities develop and grow.

“This loan recognizes our airports’ critical roles across the Cairns and Mackay regions, contributing to tourism, freight, business, the resources industry and more. We are grateful for this support from the NAIF and look forward to showcasing these enhancements to locals and visitors.”

A$1.4bn in economic benefits

“Today’s announcement is fantastic news for those living and working in North Queensland,” said Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia. “This funding will help make air travel faster and easier for people in North Queensland, connecting families and businesses to the rest of Queensland, the nation and the world. Projects like this strengthen the economy of Northern Australia. And a strong north means a strong Australia.”

Minister King also said the projects were expected to deliver A$1.4bn (US$926bn) in economic benefits during construction and operation. The projects will create 500 direct and indirect jobs during construction and nearly 1,500 regional jobs once in operation.

The Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Senator for Queensland, Anthony Chisholm, commented, “Being Australia’s most decentralized state, airports like Mackay and Cairns play a vital role in making sure Queensland continues to be a great place to live and visit.

“Projects like these are another great example of the excellent work NAIF does by stimulating economic growth through backing critical infrastructure developments in our country’s northern towns and cities.”

Nita Green, Senator for Queensland, added, “As a regional senator, I travel through the regional airports almost every week, I know firsthand how important these upgrades are for our communities. Whether you’re taking the milk run or traveling to capital cities for work or to see friends and family, it is these airports that people in rural and regional Queensland rely on. That’s why this investment is so important.”

