TSA launches Chief Innovation Officer website

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has launched its first ever Chief Innovation Officer website.

The TSA’s chief innovation officer, Steven Parker, announced the development on LinkedIn. He said the website presents a “front door” for TSA’s workforce, innovation partners and private industry to engage with the agency around TSA’s enterprise innovation efforts.

Parker also credited BNMT for the firm’s assistance with the project. BNMT previously worked with TSA to create the agency’s Innovation Doctrine, the first publication of its kind in the federal government. It provides a framework for innovating at TSA and, by giving everyone in the organization the power to begin the innovation process on their own, explicitly gives the TSA workforce permission to embrace a culture of experimentation. It has been used to create new programs like the Lift program, which connects TSA operational experts with top problem solvers in industry and the government. It also gives them the training and tools necessary to quickly solve challenges at the local level.

Parker leads TSA’s enterprise innovation efforts and is responsible for identifying opportunities within TSA and enabling the innovation ecosystem by training and connecting innovators to curate and ultimately implement systems or processes that mitigate risks to the TSA mission.