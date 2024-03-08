Nashville International opens 14-story Hilton hotel

Nashville International Airport in Tennessee and Chartwell Hospitality have opened the 14-story Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal hotel, which has 23,000ft2 of meeting and event areas.

Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal is located at 2 Terminal Drive, Nashville – a few steps from the terminal and is connected to the airport by a covered pedestrian bridge. The hotel has been designed to celebrate flight and the world of aviation, from the Gateway ballroom’s plane-inspired lighting fixture to hotel corridors and guest spaces with aviation-inspired art.

The hotel’s light and modern rooms and suites blend warm cream and grey tones with vibrant blue accents. The hotel has 298 rooms, each equipped with amenities for both business and leisure travelers, including a coffee station, a working desk with iPhone plug-ins and wireless charging stations on the alarm clock.

An all-day restaurant offers guests breakfast, lunch and dinner with contemporary food and beverage offerings, like the Nashville Flyover and Red Eye cocktails. A music lounge, located on the lobby level, features a music bar where guests can find signature cocktails or local brews while enjoying live music performances multiple nights a week.

Additional offerings at Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal include a ninth-floor fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows featuring views of Nashville and fitness equipment, and Coffee Café, located in the lobby, which serves fresh pastries daily from 5:30am-2:30pm.

The rooftop, BNA Sky Pavilion, is said to be one of the largest rooftop spaces in Nashville. It can accommodate groups of up to 400, and offers panoramic views stretching from the runways of the airport to the skyline of downtown. At the Sky Bar, guests and locals alike can sip on crafted cocktails and enjoy bites 2:00pm to midnight daily by the full-size swimming pool or the fire pit.

At the heart of the hotel’s 23,000ft2 of meeting and event areas is the nearly 8,000ft2 Gateway Ballroom. There’s also the Wright Room – which celebrates the brothers who first took to the skies – and the Cayley Room, which is honors the “father of aviation”, George Cayley.

Hilton BNA Airport Terminal also offers meeting planners and attendees flexible spaces equipped with amenities such as comprehensive wi-fi, IT support, network security, as well as audio and visual solutions. Currently, as an opening promotion, the hotel is offering groups a downtown shuttle promotion, with the opportunity to receive one complimentary 56-passenger shuttle for five hours.

The hotel is owned in partnership by Chartwell and Rockbridge, subject to a lease with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. Chartwell is the hotel operator and FirstBank provided construction financing. Crain Construction of Nashville served as the project’s construction manager.

“We are honored to once again partner with Rockbridge and Hilton on this important project that will contribute to Nashville’s growth, as it offers travelers a premier experience that combines convenience with the unique charm of Music City for guests,” said Will Schaedle, executive vice president of development and acquisitions for Chartwell Hospitality. “We are thrilled to be once again working with Rockbridge, one of the nation’s premier hospitality groups in the development, financing and ownership of this landmark Nashville hotel.”

Jim Merkel, CEO and co-founder of Rockbridge, added, “We are proud to partner with Chartwell once again. They are a leading developer and operator that gets it done right at every level – not to mention high-quality and high-integrity people. Nashville is lucky to have them on the home team.”

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Hilton Hotels & Resorts on this groundbreaking project,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO. “Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal is the cornerstone of our BNA Vision plan, enhancing our ability to serve our travelers and cementing Nashville’s status as a key international hub.”

“Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal reflects our dedication to airport hospitality, a tradition that Hilton Hotels and Resorts proudly pioneered and continues to set the standard for today,” said Leonard Gooz, brand leader of Hilton Hotels and Resorts. “Backed by the most trusted brand in hospitality, Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal provides guests with an amazing stay experience through elevated service, exceptional dining offerings, top-of-the-line meeting and event spaces such as the rooftop bar with panoramic views, and the music lounge, which celebrates Nashville’s vibrant music scene.”

The development of the Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal, including the hotel’s opening, is part of the airport’s construction and renovation program, BNA Vision, which launched in 2017. The completion of the hotel is the culmination of the program. Other recent milestones include: a new Concourse D; renovation of Concourse B and C; a ticketing and baggage claim space; a new International Arrivals Facility (IAF); a grand lobby and marketplace; an expanded central security checkpoint; terminal garages; a free-standing satellite concourse; 102 new dining and retail concessions; a new airport administrative building, plaza and pedestrian bridge; terminal access roadway improvements; and an airside–apron and taxi lane expansion.

To find out more about Nashville Airport’s latest developments, click here.