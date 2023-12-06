TSA to seek explosive detection systems

A notice published in the Department of Homeland Security’s Acquisition Planning Forecast System has detailed that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to release a solicitation by March 4, 2024, for explosive detection systems.

The notice states that the planned contract, which has an estimated value in excess of US$100m, will not be competed. The Acquisition Planning Forecast System lists Leidos as the current incumbent.

According to the notice, TSA requires equipment and installation services to support the deployment and operation of Type 1 / Medium Speed Explosive Detection Systems (Inline) and Type 2 / Reduced Size Explosive Detection Systems (standalone) to fulfill lifecycle support activities.

TSA also requires technical and engineering services to support test activities related to Engineering Change Proposals and other configuration management changes that may result in system enhancements or other support (technical or engineering), as well as additional equipment and installation.

The contract is expected to be awarded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.