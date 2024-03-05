Velana International introduces RFID tagging and smart gate services

The Maldives Customs Service, in collaboration with Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), has officially introduced smart gate services at Velana International Airport.

Passenger luggage will now be scanned using radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. Previously, bags were screened manually with stickers affixed to indicate those needing additional inspection. Travelers with bags tagged with RFID technology must proceed through the airport’s Red Channel for customs clearance. Attempting to leave without clearance triggers the smart gate to sound an alarm.

The service was inaugurated by Ibrahim Shareef Mohamed, CEO and managing director of Maldives Airports Company Limited, at a special ceremony held in Velana International Airport’s passenger terminal. Commissioner General of Customs Yusuf Maniu Mohamed, senior management members of MACL and Maldives Airports Company Limited, and stakeholders of Velana International Airport were also present.

For more security news, please click here.