VMD to provide security services to Orlando Sanford

VMD Corp (VMD), an Xcelerate Solutions company, has been awarded a five-year contract to deliver passenger and baggage screening services at Orlando Sanford International Airport as part of the US Transportation Security Administration’s Screening Partnership Program.

As part of the contract, VMD will also secure designated security areas and facilitate security training.

This latest announcement follows an August 2024 award of a US$140m five-year follow-on contract to deliver passenger and baggage screening services at Kansas City International Airport.