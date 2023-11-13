Changi Airport Group launches carbon offset service for passengers

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has launched Changi Carbon Offsets, giving passengers the option to offset the carbon emissions from their air travel, regardless of the airline they are traveling with.

Using a carbon calculator on the Changi Airport website and Changi app, passengers can calculate the carbon emissions from their forthcoming flights based on the origin, destination and class of travel. Then they will be offered the option to offset the emissions from their journey using their credit card for payment.

CAG has selected a set of carbon offset projects, which are expected to have a significant impact on the environment and communities. This was done in partnership with Carbon Clicks, a New Zealand-based carbon offset company. These selected projects will help to conserve and protect existing forests in Indonesia, plant forests in China and provide wind power generation in India.

The launch of Changi Carbon Offsets is CAG’s latest initiative in its sustainability journey to help mitigate carbon emissions. The organization also works closely with the airport community to improve the energy efficiency of the airport’s buildings and operations, enhance waste management and recycling, conserve water resources and ensure that airport facilities and functions adapt to the impact of climate change.

Audrey Lee, senior vice president of regulatory affairs and sustainability at Changi Airport Group, said, “Changi Carbon Offsets offers our passengers the opportunity to offset carbon emissions from their flights by supporting internationally verified projects that will benefit the environment. As a demonstration of CAG’s commitment toward lower-emissions air travel, CAG will purchase carbon offsets for all business travel by CAG staff going forward.”

To find out more about Changi International Airport’s latest developments, click here.