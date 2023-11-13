Harry Reid Airport deploys electric buses

Clark County Department of Aviation (DOA) has unveiled the first zero-emissions battery-electric buses in its fleet serving customers traveling between Harry Reid International Airport’s (LAS) terminal buildings and the Airport Rent-A-Car Center.

Twenty electric buses and supporting charging stations were purchased in part through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and NV Energy. The first four have already been delivered and will soon be on the road, and the remaining 16 are expected to arrive during summer 2024.

Long-term plans include purchasing an additional 30 electric buses to completely replace the fleet that services the Airport Rent-A-Car Center. Earlier in 2023, LAS achieved Level 1 certification from the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, furthering the DOA’s commitment to sustainability.

“Sustainability is top of mind both in our community and within the aviation industry,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County director of aviation. “The route between LAS and the Airport Rent-A-Car Center is the longest distance our buses travel regularly, and they do so 24 hours a day. This transition will help us modernize our fleet and lower the tailpipe emissions of this facet of our operations.”

