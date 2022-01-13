Istanbul Airport exhibits eco-friendly portraits made from waste material

Artist Deniz Sağdıç has turned waste materials into portraits and displayed them in the International Departures Terminal at Istanbul Airport.

The airport has scheduled Sağdıç’s exhibition, “0” Zero Point, to run for three months. By hosting the exhibition, it aims to inspire guests to form eco-friendly habits. Therefore, a portion of the income received from the sale of the artworks will be used in the airport’s corporate social responsibility projects.

The 20 portraits use materials such as old staff uniforms, buttons, plastic containers and bags, collected by Istanbul Airport’s waste management center. The exhibition forms part of Sağdıç’s Ready-ReMade project, which she launched in 2015 and in which she remakes abandoned everyday objects and waste materials into works of art. She hopes to encourage individuals to reconsider their consumption habits and inspire people and institutions about sustainability. Sağdıç also aims to take art closer to people by using everyday materials rather than anything that requires specialization and skill, and point out that art, like any other industry, is a matter of sustainability.