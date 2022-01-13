Riga Airport reconstructs its baggage handling infrastructure

Riga Airport in Latvia is to reconstruct and expand its baggage handling infrastructure. Over the next year, it will increase its baggage sorting capacity, modernize compliance with the requirements of the latest-generation baggage handling security systems and strengthen the continuity of its baggage handling infrastructure. The work on the new baggage handling system is expected to take around 12 months.

Riga’s new baggage handling infrastructure will be delivered, installed and integrated into the airport’s systems by Siemens Logistics, which won the tender and signed a contract worth Є4.43m (US$5m). The airport will cover the cost from its investment budget.

Laila Odiņa, the chairperson of the board of Riga Airport, said, “The introduction of a new baggage handling system is the first step in preparing for the construction of the airport’s new terminal, which is expected to be completed by 2027 and will allow us to handle up to 12 million passengers a year in the future. With the construction of the new terminal, this baggage handling system will become part of the new automatic baggage handling system.”