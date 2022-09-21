AECOM and Ferrovial Vertiports to select vertiport network sites in Florida

Engineering contractor AECOM and vertiport infrastructure operator Ferrovial Vertiports have begun identifying optimal sites to launch a vertiport network in Florida in 2024 or 2025.

To carry out this selection process, the companies have implemented a joint due diligence selection framework. This framework is expected to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of site selection through the identification, ranking and elimination of sites based on construction, operational and community criteria. The protocols consider airspace, soil conditions, weather patterns, utility sources, intermodal transportation connections, first- and last-mile links for passengers, expected volume of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) service, current and future eVTOL types and uses, and community priorities related to noise, safety and sustainability. This framework is expected to play a key role in the transformation of air mobility with eVTOLs, providing a zero-carbon, high-speed and affordable transportation network that will enable intra-urban and regional air travel in the area.

The Ferrovial- and AECOM-designed vertiport infrastructure is intended to be an affordable and sustainable alternative transportation system, which takes advantage of sunlight, natural elements and green building practices to minimize environmental impact. In addition, noise abatement materials and surfaces will be features of the airfield design to reduce the low-noise emissions from the eVTOL jets. Alongside the planned Florida site, Ferrovial Vertiports has plans to operate zero-carbon air transportation infrastructure to improve local and regional connectivity for multiple cities across the US and Europe.

Dan Faust, chief executive of AECOM’s US East and Latin America region, said, “AECOM is pleased to continue our partnership with Ferrovial, delivering services to help support its vision for the future of air mobility in Florida. Our multidisciplinary teams are excited to offer comprehensive solutions to help transportation innovators such as Ferrovial advance new eVTOL technology efficiently and safely. We look forward to quickly and systematically performing site due diligence and airspace analysis that will help transform how we travel for generations to come.”

Kevin Cox, CEO of Ferrovial Vertiports, added, “Our vision is that the Ferrovial vertiport locations designed by AECOM will provide an industry-leading, user-friendly and convenient experience for passengers and eVTOL operators. Given the importance of site selection in making this possible, our joint protocols will help identify optimal vertiport placement for operators, local officials and the surrounding communities into which vertiports will seamlessly integrate. The protocols will not only help us design the most effective network in Florida but will be applied to our vertiports globally.”