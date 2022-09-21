Manchester Airport to hold jobs fair with 650 vacancies

Manchester Airport in the UK has organized a jobs fair to be held at the Forum Centre in Wythenshawe on Thursday, September 22, with approximately 650 roles available.

Jobs available include customer services, security staff, hospitality and car parking. In addition to the operational roles, there are also almost 100 jobs available in IT, finance, energy, assets, commercial and engineering. Attendees at the jobs fair will get the chance to engage directly with employers, put any questions they may have to recruitment staff and learn more about what employers are looking for from applicants.

The roles available include the positions on offer with the airport, as well as with some of the other companies operating there – such as retailers and food and beverage outlets. Other companies taking part and attending the fair include Dnata Catering, HMSHost, DHL, Menzies Aviation and Interstate Hotels. Additionally, retail partners will be on hand to showcase roles available at outlets including Wagamama, Spar, Costa Coffee, Pret a Manger, JD Sports, WHSmith, Boots and KFC.

The jobs fair has been organized by the Manchester Airport Academy in partnership with Manchester City Council and the Department for Work and Pensions. Those who secure roles with MAG can access discounts on public transport when traveling to work, free on-site car parking whilst working and when going on holiday, a pension scheme, training programs and retail discounts.

Chris Woodroofe, managing director at Manchester Airport, said, “After a busy summer where we have flown more than 2.7 million people off on their holidays, it is great to now be focusing on the months ahead with this jobs fair. We’re committed to ensuring that our neighboring communities share in the benefits of having a major international airport nearby, so it is particularly pleasing to host this jobs fair on our doorstep in Wythenshawe. There is a wide range of roles available, both with Manchester Airport and its partners, and I very much look forward to welcoming all successful candidates when they start their career journey here.”

Mike Kane, UK member of Parliament for Wythenshawe and Sale East, said, “It’s great that Manchester Airport and its partners are holding another jobs fair here in Wythenshawe. There are more than 650 different roles available – it’s great to have these opportunities for residents here in Wythenshawe and Sale East on our doorstep. Aviation is an exciting sector to work in and I’m pleased that my constituents will be part of the team supporting the airport in its recovery after the pandemic. These events are always great, and I’d encourage as many people as possible to attend”