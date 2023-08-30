AeroCloud introduces passenger processing solutions

Airport management platform AeroCloud has introduced a raft of passenger processing solutions, including common use passenger processing system (CUPPS), common use self-service (CUSS) and departure control system (DCS).

AeroCloud’s passenger processing solutions include four key modules: Common Use eDesktop, Departure Control System (eDCS), Security Scanning Solutions (eScan) and Common Use Self-Service Solutions (CUSS).

The Common Use eDesktop is a fully managed, cloud-hosted, secure desktop that enables airports to share desks and equipment, which can be quickly and easily switched between airline systems. The Departure Control System (eDCS) has been designed to be the most flexible DCS on the market, providing airport staff and handlers with the tools needed to process departing and arriving passengers, crew and baggage.

The eScan provides simple and flexible passenger verification against a central database for multiple touchpoints including security, fast-track and lounges. The CUSS enables self-service kiosks, bag-tag printing kiosks, passenger mobile apps and automated gates to deliver a frictionless passenger experience, ensuring travelers can move efficiently and autonomously through the airport.

Airports, fixed-based operators (FBOs), ground handlers and airlines can all access and share the solutions to maximize the utilization of hardware and space in terminals, while also using them to ensure that passengers have a smooth boarding experience. Lincoln Airport in Nebraska and Teesside International in the UK are some of the airports that are already harnessing AeroCloud’s passenger processing solutions to realize the benefits of common-use tools.

George Richardson, CEO of AeroCloud, said, “One of the products airports rapidly need as air travel resumes are common-use systems to optimize their fixed infrastructure. That’s why we’re so thrilled to introduce our passenger processing solutions, supported by our team of experts who have decades’ worth of combined experience in common use. They take a customer-centric approach to help airports identify solutions that will solve their specific needs and deploy them fast so they can manage their environments more effectively, all the while powering better decision-making and passenger experiences.”

