San Diego County Regional Airport Authority hosts free networking event

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is to host a free annual networking event designed to connect the business community with San Diego International Airport (SAN).

The event, named Meet the Primes, will take place on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5-7pm, at the Balboa Park Club Ballroom, 2150 Pan American West Road in San Diego. It will invite contractors and concessionaires, public agencies, banks, businesses and financial support services, and regional partners.

Exhibitors will include San Diego International Airport departments, prime contractors and professional services, SAN prime concessionaires, public agencies, business and financial support services, and banks.

Attendees will learn about construction, concession and professional service opportunities, and regional teaming, partnership, contracting opportunities and resources through networking at exhibitor booths with prime contractors and airport authority departments. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to form business relationships and obtain information on doing business at SAN from the airport authority and its partners and stakeholders, San Diego’s small business support service centers and other public agencies.

First introduced in 2015, Meet the Primes has grown to be the airport authority’s largest annual business networking event, drawing more than 300 participants each year. This year’s is the first in-person event since before the Covid-19 pandemic. It is among the airport authority’s efforts to maximize small, local, veteran and underrepresented businesses’ participation in contracts with the airport authority and its partners.

Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said, “Meet the Primes is a great opportunity to learn how to do business with the airport authority and our partners. This event provides useful information to small, local, veteran and underrepresented businesses looking to grow their operation in an airport environment. We hope business owners will join us for this valuable networking event.”

