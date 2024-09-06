Aurrigo opens autonomous vehicle office at CVG airport

Aurrigo International has opened a dedicated facility at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Located inside the Delta Cargo building at CVG, this site will house a team responsible for the deployment of its Auto-DollyTug.

Electric, autonomous vehicles

Auto-DollyTug is an all-electric, autonomous vehicle that combines the utility of a baggage tractor with the unit load device-carrying (ULD) capability of an airport dolly all in one, making a more flexible and space-efficient vehicle. This means that a combination of an Auto-DollyTug towing four trailers carries five ULDs, which is 30% more than a traditional tug set-up of the same overall length.

Aurrigo’s technology also incorporates robotic arms on the body, meaning the vehicle can autonomously load and unload a ULD itself, enabling a fully automated operation. The project has begun set up and mapping at CVG, with operations soon to follow. According to the company, the fully electric tug operates autonomously airside and delivers clients cost savings, increased efficiency and up to 60% carbon reduction compared to traditional diesel tugs.

Expansion in the US market

Daniel Garcia Jr has been recruited as the company’s first autonomous vehicle safety operator in the USA and he will shortly be joined by more colleagues, including specialists in vehicle maintenance.

“This is a milestone moment for us in the United States, a vitally important market for our business and our global expansion,” commented Professor David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo International. “The deal we signed in January to deploy Auto-DollyTug at CVG has led to this dedicated office and new team. It will provide the team with ease of access to the initial deployment, while also providing the opportunity to move forward on other potential ventures stateside.

“Many US airports are looking to push the boundaries of innovation to increase capacity and improve the passenger experience… Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is the first of what we hope will be many adopting our technology. We are delighted to be increasing our presence in the US and creating jobs in the same week that this great country held its ‘Labor Day’.”

