Plaza Premium Group unveils ‘lounge within a lounge’ at Hong Kong Airport

Plaza Premium Group has unveiled its Infinity Room, ‘lounge within a lounge’ concept, at Hong Kong International Airport.

VIP experience

The recently reopened and renovated Infinity Room is nestled within Plaza Premium First, located adjacent to Gate 1. According to the lounge company, guests will enjoy a thoughtfully crafted modern interior, with cozy seating, stylish furnishings and a curated selection of contemporary artworks that create an intimate and relaxing ambiance.

Brand ambassadors attend to every need with round-the-clock personalized service, including the greeting of guests. The premium VIP passenger lounge offers a suite of on-site amenities such as shower room facilities and a complimentary 10-minute neck and shoulder massage available for walk-in on a first come, first served basis. Infinity Room’s VIP passenger experience also offers the Allways buggy service, shuttling guests straight to their boarding gate.

Following the Hong Kong debut, the group hopes to expand the Infinity Room concept to other global destinations.

Food and beverage

Serving a round-the-clock dining experience, the Infinity Room’s all-day menu spotlights local-inspired specialties blending Chinese and Western influences. Guests can have made-to-order creations from the ever-changing menu with a selection of breakfasts available until 11:00am, followed by an all-day menu from 11:00am that highlights flavors from various global cuisines. Vegetarian and gluten-free choices are also available, as well as a refined beverage selection of single-malt whiskeys, brandy cognac, wines, spirits, Chinese and Western teas and juices.

Throughout the day, Infinity Room’s dining offerings rotate accordingly – from high tea in the afternoon with delicate sweet-and-savoury bites served with a selection of Chinese and Western loose tea leaves – to tapas in the evening and sweet snacks for a late-night indulgence.

Luxury lounge access

The space serves as an extension to the personalized, all-inclusive lounge reserved for invited guests, such as Airline partners’ First Class and Business Class travelers. To experience the Infinity Room, walk-in guests can also purchase full access to the first-class service.

Mei Mei Song, chief transformation officer at Plaza Premium Group, said, “At Plaza Premium Group, we transform and innovate with travelers in mind, and there has been a noticeable increase in demand for high-end experiences from affluent travelers, especially those from China and the Middle East. With that in mind, we introduced the Infinity Room in Plaza Premium First, a high-end lounge brand under our portfolio designed for elite travelers. This new exclusive space offers enhanced luxury, privacy and personalized services – attributes that are often rare to find in an airport setting.”

In related news, Plaza Premium Group (PPG) recently completed its expansion project at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in China with the opening of its third Plaza Premium Lounge. The lounge is integrated with an airport dining establishment – Jon Ramen. Click here to read the full story.