Ferrovial identifying sites to develop the UK’s first vertiports

Ferrovial’s airports division has partnered with real estate developer Milligan to identify and develop sites to launch urban air mobility operations in the UK.

The collaboration will advance the company’s plan to design, build and operate vertiports throughout the country. Through this collaboration, the partners will identify demand-rich locations, select potential sites and assess them to determine the viability of each site for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations. They will work with AECOM and Lichfields, who are acting as planning advisors.

Brad Miller, managing director for the UK and EMEA, Ferrovial Vertiports, said, “Freedom of movement is critical to global economic and social advancement. With a 70-year history of developing transportation infrastructure that helps communities flourish and grow, Ferrovial is proud to play a leading role in transforming the future of urban air mobility.”

Potential locations will need to be compatible with airspace requirements, cover at least 4,000m2 with connectivity to utilities, and avoid residential or noise-sensitive areas. Sites can be located on the ground and on top of existing buildings, such as rooftops or parking lots, with design and fit-out costs covered.

Milligan and Ferrovial are currently in active discussions with local authorities, landowners and asset owners in strategic UK locations.

