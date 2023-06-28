North Terminal modernization underway at London Gatwick

London Gatwick Airport has kicked off the £10m (US$12.7m) redevelopment of its North Terminal, its biggest transformation to date.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2024 and will center around a modernized departure lounge with new flooring and contemporary seating. All seats will have accessible power points, located in differentiated ‘mood zones’, allowing passengers to spend their preflight time how they choose, whether relaxing, working or shopping. The project will also feature a sustainable planting scheme inspired by the West Sussex countryside, as well as a series of local artworks.

Improved sightlines and wayfinding, including a new orientation zone with unique digital artwork and content, will make it easier for passengers to navigate.

The project, which will be the first major overhaul of the departure lounge since it opened in 1988, started on-site in late May 2023. The redevelopment is also part of a wider multimillion-pound development program, which includes investment in the train station, modernization and expansion across the airport, and the airport’s new branding and vision, which was launched in April.

Rachel Bulford, retail director, London Gatwick, said, “The redevelopment of our North Terminal is aligned with our refreshed brand and vision. The new features and layout will make the space easier for our passengers to find their way around and ensure they have a more enjoyable and efficient journey through the departure lounge. The varied seating areas, charging points and pleasant environment will also give passengers the freedom to spend more time doing what they want, whether they’re looking for a space to relax before their flight, do some shopping, sit down for a meal, or send some last-minute emails.

“It’s important that we create a unique sense of place for our passengers, not only through our retail and restaurant provision, but also the look and feel of the departure lounge. We want to recognize Gatwick’s location as a London airport, while also celebrating being in the heart of the South East and all the fantastic things the region has to offer,” she said.

Several new retailers and restaurants open this year, including The Breakfast Club and BrewDog. They follow the recent opening of curi.o.city – a new concept from WHSmith, which offers gifts and souvenirs from a range of regional, London-based and global brands, such as Cambridge Gin, Biscuiteers, Kew Gardens, London Zoo and Harry Potter.

The airport is also investing in its long-term future and is preparing a planning application to bring the airport’s Northern Runway into regular use, for departures only, alongside its main runway.

