Ferrovial to implement Eve Air Mobility’s urban air traffic management software

Ferrovial Airports has partnered with eVTOL developer Eve Air Mobility to access its urban air traffic management (ATM) software and jointly develop the safe and reliable operation of vertiports and eVTOLs.

Eve Air Mobility’s Urban ATM software is designed to enable the integration of all airspace users in the urban environment. It works to support the safety, efficiency and improvement of the entire UAM ecosystem, including fleet and vertiport operators. The collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to safely integrate and scale global UAM operations.

This partnership forms part of Ferrovial Vertiports’s development of a series of agnostic vertiport networks in Europe and the USA. The siting, development and operation of these networks are all to support all-electric, zero-carbon eVTOL air transportation services.

Kevin Cox, CEO of Ferrovial Vertiports, said, “As a leading global infrastructure provider and operator, Ferrovial is committed to building and operating safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation infrastructure, which is why we are truly excited to announce our collaboration with Eve. Ensuring that we are utilizing an agnostic state-of-the-art urban air traffic management system will be key to achieving our goals.”

Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve Air Mobility, commented, “This agreement represents a significant step forward and is a strong validation of Eve’s urban air traffic management service offering. Eve is much more than an eVTOL manufacturer. We are working with companies like Ferrovial Vertiports to consider how these aircraft will operate safely, efficiently and in the most responsible way possible in the future.”

Read more technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.