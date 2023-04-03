OTG unveils four dining concepts at Minneapolis-St Paul Airport

Airport dining group OTG has opened four concepts at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Minnesota.

The installation follows the company’s initial makeover of Concourse G, which introduced over 43,000ft2 of dining and retail programs and includes locations for both Cibo Express Gourmet Markets and Starbucks.

The expansion of OTG’s hospitality footprint will continue to be powered by its flo Xgen technology, which enables customers to place their food and beverage orders through a mobile platform across all OTG restaurants, retail markets and food halls. From wherever the order is placed, the platform’s contactless payment ensures users can complete their transaction with either a credit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Venmo or PayPal.

Poppy’s Bagels & Custom Burger in Terminal 1, Concourse G is a fast-casual dining experience, which offers New York-style bagels and homemade spreads with simple, high-quality ingredients. After 10:30am, Poppy’s menu, kitchen staff, ordering experience and visual identity converts into OTG’s all-day dining concept, Custom Burgers. Custom Burgers offers bacon double cheeseburgers, Impossible meat vegan patties and a local MSP burger with cheese curds. All selections are served with signature crinkle-cut fries.

After a three-year hiatus, a reimagined Mill City Tavern returns to Concourse G with 4,500ft2 of newly designed dining space overlooking the MSP airfield. The seasonal bistro uses local produce to offer wild rice-crusted walleye, fried cheese curds, roasted cauliflower and grilled ribeye, while a list of locally sourced beers and spirits support craft brewery and distillery footprints across the Twin Cities. Additionally, Crisp & Green serves the healthy fast-casual sector with dishes like grain bowls, salads and smoothies.

Rick Blatstein, CEO of OTG, said, “OTG has a proven track record of enriching the guest experience through tireless innovation at the intersection of tech and hospitality. We’re excited to continue our expansion at MSP by introducing new concepts that are a direct reflection of Minneapolis’s thriving local restaurant scene and employ a forward-thinking approach to optimizing the terminal space.”

