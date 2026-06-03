Genève Aéroport enhances digital passenger experience with Smartvel partnership

Genève Aéroport has partnered with travel technology specialist Smartvel to implement Explore&Go, a passenger engagement platform designed to improve the online experience for customers.

The partnership will see Genève Aéroport integrate Explore&Go’s destination content, route discovery tools and live pricing capabilities across its digital ecosystem, enabling passengers to search destinations, explore available routes and access real-time fare information directly from the airport’s platforms.

The move responds to a growing trend among airports to evolve beyond traditional infrastructure roles and become more active participants in the digital travel journey.

Explore&Go will combine travel inspiration content with booking-intent data, enabling travelers to discover destinations based on interests, travel themes and route availability while also accessing up-to-date flight pricing information.

The platform is designed to help airports improve passenger engagement, increase digital traffic retention and strengthen relationships with both airlines and travelers through more personalized travel discovery experiences.

Iñigo Valenzuela, CEO of Smartvel, said, “Airports are increasingly looking to become smarter digital travel platforms rather than simply operational hubs. Travelers today expect inspiration, real-time information and seamless planning experiences in a single environment. With Explore&Go, Geneva Airport is creating a more engaging and connected digital experience that helps passengers discover routes and destinations more intuitively.”

Gary Lenzoni, web manager of Genève Aéroport, added, “Our objective is to provide passengers with a richer and more useful digital experience from the earliest stages of travel planning. By partnering with Smartvel and implementing Explore&Go, we can offer travelers more dynamic destination discovery tools, route visibility and pricing information directly through our channels.”

Explore&Go enables airports and travel brands to surface destination-focused content alongside live operational and commercial travel data, helping bridge the gap between inspiration and booking intent.

The platform can display destinations based on seasonality, traveler preferences, events, interests and route availability, while integrating live pricing and connectivity information from airline partners.

Genève Aéroport said this creates new opportunities to support route marketing strategies, improve passenger engagement and drive visibility for airline connectivity.

The partners said airports are increasingly investing in technologies that strengthen direct passenger relationships and position airport websites as active travel planning platforms.

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