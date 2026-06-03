Vinci Airports marks decade at Kansai International with completion of Terminal 1 renovation and expansion

Vinci Airports and its joint subsidiary with ORIX, Kansai Airports, have inaugurated the expanded and fully renovated international retail area of Terminal 1 at Kansai International Airport (KIX), marking the completion of a renovation project launched in 2021.

The event coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Kansai Airports concession, which began in 2016.

The new retail area forms part of an extension of the international departures zone that first opened in December 2023. It comprises 24 new retail outlets, including luxury brands, specialty shops selling regional products and restaurants. The area also features what is described as Japan’s largest walk-through duty-free shop.

The Terminal 1 renovation represented a total investment of US$438m. The expansion increased the original surface area of the international departures zone by 60%.

KIX welcomed over 34 million passengers in 2025.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions and chairman of Vinci Airports; Shuji Irie, director of concessions at ORIX Group; Rémi Maumon de Longevialle, CEO of Vinci Airports; Yoshiyuki Yamaya, CEO of Kansai Airports; and Benoît Rulleau, co-CEO of Kansai Airports.

Speaking at the event, Notebaert said, “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the concession for Kansai International Airport, we are particularly proud of the progress made. Together with our partner ORIX, we have transformed this platform into a modern, attractive and environmentally responsible international hub. Vinci Airports reaffirms its commitment to quality of service, operational performance and the ecological transition. We will continue in this direction to connect the Kansai region to the world ever more effectively.”

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