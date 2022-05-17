Greater Rochester Airport installs Analogic CT security system

Security technology company Analogic Corporation has installed its ConneCT computed tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening system at Greater Rochester Airport in New York – in collaboration with the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) Program.

In support of the TSA CPSS Program, Analogic is deploying over 300 ConneCT screening systems to airport security checkpoints across the country. The new CT screening technology is expected to significantly improve aviation security and passenger experience by providing enhanced 3D images to security officers and by limiting divesture, all in a touch-free environment.

The Analogic ConneCT is an advanced security screening system that detects threats by combining CT 3D imaging with advanced explosive threat detection software. The technology enables passengers to leave approved liquids and electronics in their bags at the screening checkpoints, reducing the need for passengers to divest items and improving the passenger experience. The ConneCT system completed TSA’s qualification process under the CPSS Program and was subsequently approved for procurement and deployment to US airports.

Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic, said, “This deployment is a tribute to the strong collaboration between Rochester Airport, the local TSA staff and Analogic’s service and installation team. This project also shows how TSA’s investments in improved aviation security help the US manufacturing base. Not only is Analogic headquartered in the US, one of our key suppliers is Precise Tool and Manufacturing, which is located in the Rochester metropolitan area.”

John Gizzi, president of Precise Tool and Manufacturing, commented, “Precise Tool and Manufacturing is proud to partner in the manufacturing of components for Analogic on the TSA’s airport security program. These new CT systems at the Greater Rochester Airport provide increased security while at the same time improving passengers’ ease of travel. We look forward to our continued partnership to produce quality components for Analogic to ensure that travelers across the country can enjoy these benefits and the hard work of our employees here in Rochester.”

US Senator Charles Schumer said, “As one of the first airports in the nation to implement this new technology, the Greater Rochester Airport is helping to lead the way in the future of security screening. I’m proud to know that Precise Tool, a Rochester-based supplier, is playing a key role in creating these machines and in keeping passengers safe in airports across the country.”