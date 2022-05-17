Missoula Montana Airport installs View Smart Windows

As part of its South Concourse Terminal expansion project, Missoula Montana Airport (MSO) in Montana has installed smart building technology company View’s Smart Windows to lower its carbon footprint and improve the passenger experience.

The windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, providing continuous views of the surrounding Missoula Valley and Northern Rockies while blocking heat and glare to optimize passenger comfort and reduce energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by as much as 20%.

In a View study on natural light and the airport experience, passengers who boarded at gates with View Smart Windows were 68% more likely to report a higher satisfaction rate and rated the airport as 33% more modern, efficient, bright and comfortable. Another study on daylight and views found that seats at gates with View Smart Windows were 15°F cooler than those with traditional windows, helping passengers stay comfortable and enabling them to spend more time and money at restaurants, bars and shops within the airport.

MSO is part of a growing list of airports across the country with smart windows, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in Massachusetts, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in California, New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina, Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Illinois, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in Washington, Memphis International Airport (MEM) in Tennessee, Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington, and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) in Montana.

Scheduled to open in June 2022, the new terminal includes five new gates to accommodate the growth in passenger volume. Tim Damrow, deputy director at the airport, said, “MSO is the gateway to Western Montana, and we wanted the new terminal to showcase the region’s spectacular natural beauty. View Smart Windows help us deliver a truly state-of-the-art facility that is energy-efficient and enclosed in floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views.”

Kristi Crase, strategy director of aviation at View, said, “MSO recognizes that the airports of the future will be designed to measurably enhance the passenger experience and improve facility operations. Airports across the country are rapidly adopting View’s smart building technology, and we are thrilled to partner with MSO to transform Western Montana’s biggest airport into a destination in itself.”