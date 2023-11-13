Guam Airport selects Collins Aerospace identity management system

Collins Aerospace has been selected to provide ARINC airport solutions at Guam International Airport (GUM) to help streamline passenger processing and reduce airport congestion.

The contract is intended to reduce processing time at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) checks and accommodate any demand surges during seasonal peaks.

The SelfPass identity management system will help GUM travelers move seamlessly through the airport using facial scans. A secure link is established between passport, boarding pass and biometric identity to enable self-service processing at each stage of the journey.

In addition, Collins Aerospace will provide ARINC BagLink, which sorts and routes baggage remotely, and the common-use passenger processing system ARINC cMUSE for check-in services and passenger counts at gates.

“As a US port of entry in Asia with 91% of our arrivals comprised of international travelers, these solutions certainly strengthen identity verification throughout passenger processing,” stated Dr Artemio Hernandez, deputy executive manager of GUM. “This makes Guam the first US airport in the region to implement technology to assist in conforming to US CBP requirements.”

