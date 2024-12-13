Indian public-private partnership forms CoE to advance airport systems

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Three D Integrated Solutions (Three DiS) is to establish a center of excellence (CoE) for advancing India’s airport security, navigation and communication systems.

Three DiS will work with the ministry’s research and development organization, the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) to address the key challenges currently facing airport systems and applications. The joint effort is expected to result in the development and production of indigenous technologies and products meeting international standards.

The partnership is part of the government’s Manthan initiative. The Manthan Platform was launched in August 2022 and aims to foster partnerships between science, technology and innovation stakeholders in India.