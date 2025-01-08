Leidos wins TSA equipment support recompete

Leidos has been awarded a US$2.6bn contract by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for checkpoint integrated logistics support. Leidos has been the contract incumbent since 2013, winning the previous recompete in 2019 which is due to expire in March 2025.

According to a notice published on the Federal Procurement Data System, TSA received bids from two other companies in addition to Leidos.

The logistics support contract includes the testing, maintenance and repair of passenger and baggage screening equipment owned and operated by TSA.