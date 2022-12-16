Materna IPS and Collins Aerospace partner to provide passenger processing solutions

Materna IPS and Collins Aerospace have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together to provide passenger processing solutions for airlines and airports.

According to the companies, airports and airlines will be able to optimize their passenger processing using the Materna/Collins integrated solution sets, which integrate key datapoints to monitor, adapt and improve the visibility of operations. The companies have already started to collaborate on several recent proposals for current and prospective customers.

Materna IPS is a service provider for automated passenger handling for airlines and airports, providing self-service hardware, software implementations and service delivery and maintenance. Collins’ Connected Aviation Solutions division works to provide a connected and sustainable airport experience with a variety of software and hardware solutions for airport operations.

Dr Georg Oschmann, managing director of Materna IPS, said, “Passengers today expect a faster, intuitive and seamless experience. Our systems, combined with Collins’s decades of integrated and intelligent solutions that touch every aspect of air travel, will give airlines and airports the tools they need to adapt for the needs of increased passenger growth.”

Rakan Khaled, general manager of airport solutions at Collins Aerospace, said, “Materna IPS’s self-service solutions are in line with increasing demand for a full end-to-end self-service journey and complement Collins’s commitment to delivering the next generation of digital solutions to the global aviation ecosystem.”