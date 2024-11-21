Narita joins International Aviation Lab

Japan’s Narita Airport has signed an agreement to join the International Aviation Lab, alongside Airbus, Boeing, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Changi Airport Group, International Airlines Group, International Centre for Aviation Innovation, SATS, Singapore Airlines and Singapore University of Technology and Design.

The International Aviation Lab has been established to develop innovative solutions for the transformation of airport operations around the world. Narita Airport’s participation will enable the lab to benefit from Japan’s expertise in airport operations and its technology ecosystem.

In addition, this month a delegation from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore visited Osaka International Airport and Kansai International Airport in Japan to view various airport innovation projects including the Mototok pushback tug and the automated passenger loading bridge.