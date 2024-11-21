Canada sets out aviation security plans for the next five years

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has published its Strategic Plan 2024-2029, which is intended to guide the organization’s activities over the next five years. The plan is the result of a collaborative effort, bringing together expertise from CATSA as well as industry and community partners and Transport Canada.

The Strategic Plan outlines four key principles: investment in the workforce, driving innovation with new processes and technology, implementing process improvements for an integrated aviation ecosystem, and improving the screening experience for travelers.

Driving innovation

Under the innovation banner, CATSA intended to develop plans for the application of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and biometrics to enhance oversight, screening operations and training programs. The authority will also develop a new screening technology roadmap for passengers, baggage and non-passenger personnel, which CATSA says “will chart the next 10-15 years in technology advancements, including accessible checkpoints and accommodations that enhance the client experience”.

Other initiatives included in the Strategic Plan include collaboration with screening contractors, airport authorities, airlines, industry associations, maintenance service providers, equipment manufacturers and regulatory bodies to optimize screening capacity and performance.

CATSA will measure the progress made against the priorities set out in this plan.

