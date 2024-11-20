Glass sculpture installed above TSA screening at George Bush Intercontinental

Houston Airports has announced the completion of Coastal Prairie Fiori, a site-specific, large-scale glass installation by world-renowned American artist Dale Chihuly.

Now prominently displayed inside the new International Central Processor (ICP) at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), this commissioned artwork is the latest addition to Houston Airport’s Public Art Program. It is Chihuly’s largest airport commission to date, measuring approximately 80ft in length, 20ft in width and 20ft in depth.

Coastal Prairie Fiori, inspired by the native flora of Houston’s Gulf Coast region, features 537 unique, hand-blown glass elements arranged on five custom armatures suspended over the 17-lane Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening area in the ICP. The security checkpoint will be fully operational by the summer of 2025 for travelers boarding flights out of Terminals D and E.

The ICP is a central hub designed to streamline passenger flow and enhance international processing. Aligned with the ICP’s architecture and layout, the Coastal Prairie Fiori installation is positioned to attract attention from both sides of the TSA screening area, creating a visual focal point for international travelers as they move through the facility.

Each piece of Coastal Prairie Fiori was handblown in Seattle, carefully packaged and transported across the country in two tractor-trailers. After arriving at Bush Airport on October 29, a team of four specialists meticulously installed the glass over six nights, positioning each piece to achieve the desired lighting and impact.