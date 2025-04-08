NEC and SITA collaborate on digital travel identities

SITA and NEC Corporation have signed an agreement to accelerate the adoption of digital identity technology in the travel industry.

NEC joins SITA’s Digital Travel Ecosystem, an open, interoperable framework that connects various systems for real-time digital identity verification.

Developed in partnership with Indicio, SITA’s ecosystem eliminates the need for direct integrations between issuers and verifiers, simplifying adoption for airports, airlines and governments.

At the core of the ecosystem is the Trust Network, which governs how digital credentials are shared securely around the world. Built with a privacy-by-design approach, it gives travelers control over their data, including when and with whom they share their credentials.

SITA says that 43% of airports and 28% of airlines are planning to implement biometric identity management solutions in the next 12 months and that a lack of standardization has slowed widespread adoption. The SITA-NEC collaboration aims to address this challenge through a scalable framework for secure identity exchange.

