Pulkovo International upgrades to Amadeus’s ground handling software

Pulkovo Saint Petersburg Airport in Russia is upgrading its ground handling services with Amadeus’s Altéa Departure Control for Ground Handlers software system.

This unified software is designed to eliminate the number of individual ground handling systems at the airport. Instead, staff can now serve any airline using a single interface. By removing the need for ground handlers to switch between different airline systems, the airport intends to reduce training cycles, inefficiency in day-to-day operations and the number of unique actions needed for ground handlers to serve each airline.

Pulkovo’s staff will also gain access to improved flight management capabilities, including improved weight and balance forecasts, ensuring bags are correctly positioned in the aircraft hold for optimal fuel conservation. With the transition, disruptions between airlines and the airport are therefore expected to be easier to manage.

Leonid Sergeev, CEO of the airport’s operator, Northern Capital Gateway, commented, “We’re committed to being a passenger experience leader within the industry. Right now, there is more uncertainty and disruption than ever before, so our ground handling agents need a system that helps them identify and address any service incidents. Amadeus is helping to simplify our IT set-up with modern technology that supports our passenger experience strategy.”

Yannick Beunardeau, vice president EMEA, Airport IT, Amadeus, said, “Pulkovo should be commended for its commitment to improving the passenger experience. This technology refresh helps the airport to reduce costs while positioning Pulkovo to emerge strongly as demand returns.”