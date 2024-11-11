SITA and Idemia collaborate on global digital ID ecosystem

SITA and Idemia Public Security have announced that they are to collaborate on the creation of the globally-recognized Digital Travel Ecosystem – an initiative to develop an open-to-all trust network that brings together industry players to improve the way passengers travel around the world.

The Digital Travel Ecosystem will create an open, secure and interoperable framework that “ensures a traveler’s digital identity is trusted globally, without the need for direct integrations between issuers and verifiers”, SITA says.

The decentralized nature of the system is designed to ensure that travelers’ digital identities and personal information remain fully under their control. Its privacy-by-design approach, developed in partnership with Indicio, enables the secure global sharing of passengers’ digital credentials only with explicit consent. This data can then be securely shared across various sectors, with assurance that the traveler’s digital identity has been verified and issued in real time.

Idemia and SITA‘s collaboration will expand the ecosystem’s reach to new digital travelers. Idemia‘s involvement will focus on defining, demonstrating and promoting interoperability of biometric and digital systems, so that a traveler’s digital identity can be recognized and trusted across various airports, borders and travel touchpoints.