SITA collaborates with EasyJet to launch Agent App that enables mobile ground crew operations

SITA, in collaboration with EasyJet, has launched the SITA Agent App, a mobile tool that frees ground crew from fixed desks to enable them to assist passengers anywhere in the terminal.

With the aim of creating more flexibility that reduces the cost of using airport infrastructure and improving passenger experience, the companies trialled the app at Gatwick and four other UK airports over 12 months. Pleased with its success, EasyJet now plans to roll out the solution to key airports in its European network of over 150 airports.

More than 1,000 ground crew members were enrolled during the trial, printing over 40,000 boarding passes, checking in more than 30,000 passengers and boarding more than five million passengers, SITA says. The app equips ground crew with mobile devices that connect directly to flexible, mobile check-in, boarding and bag-tagging systems.

The results of the trial found that the process of boarding became more agile thanks to the removal of physical constraints, as ground crew were no longer tied to fixed desks and were not limited by the number or location of the desks. The app also significantly streamlined training for new staff and can function as a strong resiliency tool for maintaining airport operations, and making better use of airport space, the companies said.

Simon Cox, director of ground operations at EasyJet, commented, “The SITA Agent App gives our ground operational teams the freedom to assist customers on the spot, helping reducing queues, speeding up check-in and delivering a more personal, efficient experience.”

Collaboration is key when trying to find new ways to improve operations across the industry,” added Nathalie Altwegg, SVP of Airports at SITA. “By innovating with EasyJet, we’ve delivered a mobile solution that fast track these improvements and are a clear example of the power of working together. The SITA Agent App brings agility and efficiency to ground operations while giving passengers the faster, more personal service they expect. It’s a blueprint for how the industry can transform.”

