SITA partners with Zamna to digitize travel processes

SITA has partnered with travel identity company Zamna Technologies to digitize travel processes. The partnership was finalized at a meeting of airline member association Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (ACCO) in Jordan.

Zamna’s solution uses a decentralized blockchain-based model to transform how passenger data, such as passport, visa and health information, is verified and handled. Instead of passengers presenting travel documents repeatedly to every touchpoint each time they fly, Zamna’s ability to verify and securely persist such data will provide SITA customers with ongoing automation. Verified traveler data will be securely shared throughout the journey, eliminating duplicate processes. The first deployment will be focused on AACO’s 30 airlines.

This process is designed to bring security, ease and efficiency benefits for travelers, airlines, airports and governments. Airlines and airports will benefit from a tested and verified technology for reduced processing times, and less infrastructure needed to process passengers. At the same time, border agencies are expected to experience fewer exception cases and fewer passengers requiring on-site processing as the border checks are completed pre-departure. According to SITA, airlines, airports and governments can drive operational savings by having confidence in the accuracy and timeliness of traveler data.

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, said, “The partnership with Zamna Technologies powers the next step in the journey to SITA’s vision of enabling a truly connected and digital travel experience along with all the benefits it will deliver: efficiency, improved passenger experience, and increased security.”

Irra Ariella Khi, CEO of Zamna Technologies, said, “SITA has already made great strides into making seamless travel possible with their innovative digital travel solutions. We’re excited to partner with them and leverage their unrivaled experience in the industry to take the next step and transform journeys. Together we will leverage Zamna’s digitization of travel documents and processes through Identity Rails, to make travel significantly more efficient, and deliver secure travel identity for all – through airports and across borders.”